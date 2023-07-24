What Inspired Christopher Nolan To Tell ‘Oppenheimer’s’ Story?

After creating so many imaginary worlds in movies like Inception, Interstellar and the Dark Knight Trilogy, Christopher Nolan has grown increasingly interested in portraying the real world. First, there was Dunkirk, based on real-life events that took place during World War II. Now, there’s Nolan’s first biopic, Oppenheimer, based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who led the charge in developing the first atomic bombs. Nolan — who, as usual, both wrote and directed the film — spoke to us about why he’s wanted to make a movie about Oppenheimer for many years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Nolan)

Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters.