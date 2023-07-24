‘Underrated’ Held Up A Mirror To Stephen Curry’s Life

Fourteen seasons into his illustrious career, Stephen Curry is still near the top of his game. In the 2022-23 season, he recorded his third-best points-per-game average, along with a career best rebounds-per-game average. But Curry knows he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning, which explains the timing of Stephen Curry: Underrated, a new documentary about the four-time NBA champion and how he got to where he is today. As one of the documentary’s producers, Curry talked to us about how he felt as the film took shape and put his life in perspective. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen Curry)
Stephen Curry: Underrated is currently streaming on Apple TV+.