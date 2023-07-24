Tom Cruise & Real Stunts Keep ‘Mission: Impossible’ Fans In On The Action

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

As has become the Mission: Impossible tradition, Tom Cruise once again ups the ante for his stunt work in the latest film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. This time, the stunt that’s captured the audience’s imagination involves some incredible work on a motorcycle … and, yes, that’s Cruise on the bike. When making these movies, Cruise told us, it’s important to him that these stunts are all done without the aid of computer imagery or AI, and it’s equally important that audiences see him doing those stunts. (Click on the media below to hear Tom Cruise)

 

 Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak