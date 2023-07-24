No Joking: ‘Superman: Legacy’s’ Nathan Fillion Is A Lifelong Comic Book Fan

While filming is still at least a year away, Nathan Fillion has been cast in Superman: Legacy as one of the Green Lanterns. It wouldn’t be the first time — he’s voiced Green Lantern characters in half a dozen animated films. He’s also appeared in a number of other comic book-related films, including The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, and an animated Wonder Woman film. Fillion told us his love of all things comic-related started at a very early age, thanks to his father. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)
Superman: Legacy is due in theaters July 11, 2025.