Why Lee Majors Really Fell For ‘Fall Guy’

While Lee Majors made plenty of movies, he achieved his greatest success as a TV star, starring in a number of long-running series, including The Big Valley, The Virginian, and The Six Million Dollar Man. But while everyone seems to remember the famous lines from The Six Million Dollar Man’s opening (“We can rebuild him, we can make him stronger.”), At a fan event a few years ago Majors said it was actually his follow-up series, The Fall Guy, that remains his favorite. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lee Majors)