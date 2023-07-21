Making ‘Pleasantville,’ Reese Witherspoon Loved Writer/Director’s Vision

In the span of just six months, between October 1998 and April 1999, three movies were released that, put together, helped establish Reese Witherspoon as one of Hollywood’s hottest new stars. First came Pleasantville, then Cruel Intentions, followed by Election. The first, Pleasantville, garnered great reviews and, although it wasn’t a box office hit, has managed to attract a following over the years. The movie was written and directed by Gary Ross, who, at that point, had two Oscar nominations for writing under his belt (Big, Dave). When we spoke to Witherspoon about Pleasantville, she told us that working with Ross made the film an amazing experience for her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reese Witherspoon)