Harrison Ford ‘Sad & Happy’ That ‘Indiana Jones’ Is Finished

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford is saying goodbye to a character he’s played for more than 40 years, in a franchise that’s spawned five movies, a TV series, books, video games, and even a pinball machine. Obviously, with Ford now 81 years old, the time was right for him to call it a day, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t sad about it. Understandably, he told us, the end of Indy is an extremely bittersweet proposition for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now in theaters.