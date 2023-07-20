When Henry Winkler ‘Jumped The Shark,’ He Was Proud To Do It

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

On Happy Days, Arthur Fonzarelli could do no wrong. He could fix anything on wheels, he could get any girl, he could start a jukebox with a single knock. But there was one thing he did — even though he did it right — that turned out to be television’s ultimate wrong. In a fifth-season episode of the show, in a bathing suit and his leather jacket, The Fonz water skied into history by jumping over a shark. Eventually, the phrase “jump the shark” (or “jumping the shark”) became known as the moment when a television show had crossed over the line into absurdity and decline. Since then, viewers have had fun identifying “jump the shark” moments on hundreds of TV shows — Bobby Ewing in the shower on Dallas, Of course, for Henry Winkler, who played Fonzarelli on Happy Days, the moment doesn’t carry those negative connotations. As he explained it at a fan event, he was just thrilled to have been able to showcase his water skiing skills on camera. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Winkler)

 

Happy Days is currently streaming on Pluto TV.

