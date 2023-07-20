Timothy Olyphant’s Decision To Join Sequel Totally ‘Justified’

After Justified ended its six-season run in 2015, Timothy Olyphant figured he was saying goodbye to the role of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens forever. But here we are, eight years later, and the Justified universe has been resurrected for the new miniseries Justified: City Primeval. Though Olyphant is the only returning member of the original series’ s main cast, the sequel does take place in the same “show universe” as the original, and he told us that assurance was good enough for him to want to get on board the project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Timothy Olyphant)
Justified: City Primeval airs Tuesday nights on FX, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.