Mary Tyler Moore Never Planned On Being A Role Model

From the time Mary Tyler Moore got into show business, she made a living by entertaining people. But, as she became more and more popular, she started to become something more than just an actress and a dancer: She became a role model. As one of television’s pioneers in the ’70s, portraying a successful single woman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show who was career-oriented rather than fixated on finding a husband, Moore wound up becoming one of the poster children for feminism at a time when American society was changing quickly. Right now, there’s an excellent documentary, Being Mary Tyler Moore, that examines her role in popular culture at the time. But, when we spoke to the late actress, she once told us that she’d never imagined she would be thought of as a role model. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mary Tyler Moore)