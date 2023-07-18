What Meryl Streep Found Surprising About Making ‘Mamma Mia’

By Hollywood Outbreak

There were those who wondered why Meryl Streep, the most decorated actress of her generation, would take on a project as seemingly frivolous as the ABBA-based musical Mamma Mia. But, it turns out, she got the job because she was a huge fan of the stage production, even going so far as to write the cast and crew a congratulatory note after she saw it for the first time. Add to that the fact that Streep is a classically trained singer, and the idea of her doing a musical wasn’t so far-fetched, after all. The movie, which opened in America 15 years ago, was a box-office hit, even if some of Streep’s co-stars took a critical hit for their singing skills. Still, at the time, Streep told us she was a little surprised to see a musical like that getting made, and she mentioned that one of the film’s musical sequences really stood out for her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Meryl Streep)

 

Mamma Mia is currently streaming on Peacock and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.

