What Meryl Streep Found Surprising About Making ‘Mamma Mia’

There were those who wondered why Meryl Streep, the most decorated actress of her generation, would take on a project as seemingly frivolous as the ABBA-based musical Mamma Mia. But, it turns out, she got the job because she was a huge fan of the stage production, even going so far as to write the cast and crew a congratulatory note after she saw it for the first time. Add to that the fact that Streep is a classically trained singer, and the idea of her doing a musical wasn’t so far-fetched, after all. The movie, which opened in America 15 years ago, was a box-office hit, even if some of Streep’s co-stars took a critical hit for their singing skills. Still, at the time, Streep told us she was a little surprised to see a musical like that getting made, and she mentioned that one of the film’s musical sequences really stood out for her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Meryl Streep)