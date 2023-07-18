Serious Approach Served ‘Dark Knight’s’ Christian Bale & Heath Ledger Well

Though the entire series has won acclaim, The Dark Knight is generally regarded as the masterpiece within Christopher Nolan’sDark Knight Trilogy of Batman films. In fact, it became the first superhero film to win one of the major Academy Award categories when Heath Ledger posthumously won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The Dark Knight, which also reigned as 2008’s box-office champion, was released 15 years ago. Christian Bale, who played Bruce Wayne and Batman in the trilogy, told us that it was Nolan’s no-nonsense approach to the films that helped make Ledger’s performance as The Joker so astoundingly good. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)
The Dark Knight is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.