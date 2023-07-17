Robert Downey Jr.: ‘Oppenheimer’ Takes IMAX To The Next Level

Oppenheimer is the seventh Christopher Nolan film to be filmed with IMAX technology, so the director is clearly an expert when it comes to the format’s possibilities and limitations. And, to match the historical nature of the film’s subject, Oppenheimer features the first IMAX footage shot on black and white film. It’s part of an experience that’s drawing rave reviews — both for the film’s content and for its IMAX look. Robert Downey Jr., one of the film’s stars, is definitely a believer when it comes to Nolan’s use of IMAX technology. He says he watched the movie on an IMAX screen and couldn’t believe what he was seeing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Downey Jr.)