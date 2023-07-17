Netflix Releases Trailer For ‘The Big Nailed It: Baking Challenge’

By Hollywood Outbreak
The Big Nailed It: Baking Challenge. (L to R) Travis Smith, Emily Adey, Andy Bisaha, Cura Johnson, Jean Silber, Ignoisco Miles, Frank Hu, Angie Williams, Georgina Chiou, and Richard Sanchez in The Big Nailed It: Baking Challenge. Cr. Terence Patrick/Netflix © 2023

After 7 seasons of eating A LOT of debatably edible treats, Nicole and Jacques are ready to up the ante and give a group of motivated but inexperienced bakers the opportunity of a lifetime. Over the course of 10 episodes, Nicole and Jacques will provide 10 bakers with every tool and resource they need to go from OH NO to PRO. They’ll be coached by world-renowned pastry chefs and be given the training necessary for a professional baker to succeed. The stakes and bakes are higher than ever because only the best bakers will make it to the end and compete for a huge cash prize that can help make their baking dreams come true!

The Big Nailed it Baking Challenge premieres August 4 on Netflix.

