‘Die Hard’ @ 35: Bruce Willis Knew It Was For The Fans

Sadly, his diagnosis of dementia and retirement from show business likely means we won’t have the pleasure of speaking with Bruce Willis again. Over the years, we’ve spoken to him many times about the wide range of projects that he’s done, and one of them always seems to stand out: Die Hard. Coming on the heels of his rise to fame on Moonlighting, Die Hard was the film — and, later, the franchise — that established Willis as a marketable action hero. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the film’s release, Willis once reminisced with us about the amazing fan reaction he got from Die Hard. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bruce Willis)