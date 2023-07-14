‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Premiering September 10 On AMC

AMC Networks has announced that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere Sunday, September 10 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. New images of the highly anticipated next series in the Walking Dead Universe, which stars fan-favorite Norman Reedus and shoots in and around Paris, France, were also released.
In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.
In addition to Reedus, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.