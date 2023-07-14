‘Pyramid’ Is A Pleasure For Michael Strahan

Since retiring from pro football in 2008, Michael Strahan has become even more famous as a television personality, thanks to stints on Live! with Kelly and Michael, Good Morning America, and as part of Fox’s NFL broadcast team. And, since 2016, Strahan has been hosting The $100,000 Pyramid. It’s Strahan’s seventh season with the latest incarnation of the venerable game show, and Strahan told us that he and the show’s other celebrity guests never get tired of giving away other people’s money.(Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Strahan)
The $100,000 Pyramid airs Sunday nights on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.