James Mangold’s Big Score: Getting John Williams To Score One More ‘Indy’

There have been only four major cast and crew members who have been involved with every Indiana Jones movie, from Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981 to the new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Naturally, one is Harrison Ford, since he plays Indiana Jones. Another is Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four films and is an executive producer on the new one. There’s George Lucas, who has story credits on the first four films and executive producer credits on all five. The fourth? Composer John Williams, who has written the music for all of them, even though he’s now 91 years old. James Mangold, who wrote and directed “Dial of Destiny,” told us that getting Williams involved for the final “Indiana Jones” adventure was right at the top of his wish list for the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Mangold)