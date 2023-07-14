How ‘Insidious’ Actor Patrick Wilson Got His Foot In The ‘Door’ As Director

As the star of several Insidious movies, Patrick Wilson was a natural choice to direct the latest installment in the series, Insidious: The Red Door. With Wilson’s strong ties to Blumhouse, the film’s production company, the stars aligned for the actor to make his directorial debut. Wilson, who also stars in the film, spoke about how the project got off the ground and how he got involved with it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Wilson)
Insidious: The Red Door is now playing in theaters.