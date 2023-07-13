Matthew Broderick: Jennifer Lawrence Was ‘Perfect’ For ‘No Hard Feelings’

By Hollywood Outbreak
New York, NY – June 20, 2023 – Matthew Broderick attend the New York Premiere of Columbia Pictures NO HARD FEELINGS at the AMC in Lincoln Square.

Nostalgic movie fans can remember a time when Matthew Broderick was playing teenagers. Now, at 61, he’s playing the father of a 19-year-old in the film No Hard Feelings, in which he makes a deal with Jennifer Lawrence for her to date his son in the hopes of making him less socially awkward. Of course, that’s the setup for plenty of raunchy comedy between Lawrence’s character and the son, and Broderick told us that Lawrence is spectacularly suited for that kind of comedic role.(Click on the media bar below to hear Matthew Broderick)

No Hard Feelings is now playing in theaters.

