Mary Elizabeth Winstead Proud To See Women Leading ‘Ahsoka’

As the Star Wars universe expands, a character introduced in the Clone Wars animated series gets her own live-action series: Ahsoka follows Ahsoka Tano, who was also featured on The Mandalorian, as she tries to stop a new threat to the galaxy. Rosario Dawson once again plays Ahsoka, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as a Mandalorian who accompanies Ahsoka on her mission. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who co-stars on the series, told us how much she admires the show for featuring two strong females as its lead characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mary Elizabeth Winstead)