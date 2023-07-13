Charlie Hunnam Believed In Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pacific Rim’ Vision

When Pacific Rim was released 10 years ago, the results — at least in America — were disappointing. However, big international numbers justified the making of a sequel, and also a re-evaluation of the original film. Now, the film has a sizable cult following. Star Charlie Hunnam was a big believer in the film’s potential from the very beginning, and a lot of that, he told us, came from director Guillermo del Toro. (Click on the media bar below to hear Charlie Hunnam)
Pacific Rim is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.