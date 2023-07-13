CBS To Celebrate ‘Big Brother’ 25th Anniversary

CBS presents BIG BROTHER 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, an ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT special, premiering Wednesday, July 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.
BIG BROTHER 25th season premiere with a special 90-minute live move-in event Wednesday, Aug. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.*
This new special is hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Nischelle Turner from the BIG BROTHER set.
The special features 24 seasons of archival footage from the ET vault and exclusive interviews with BIG BROTHER host Julie Chen Moonves and fan-favorite houseguests including winners Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather and Rachel Reilly, and other houseguests, including Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Frankie Grande, Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, Kaysar Ridha, Jeff Schroeder and Brendon Villegas.
The special looks at the most notable BIG BROTHER highlights over the years, including the showmances, biggest feuds and rivalries, shocking twists, historic houseguests and groundbreaking moments in reality TV history.
Viewers will get behind-the-scenes details, house secrets and a look at the most unforgettable moments in BIG BROTHER history. At the end of the ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT special viewers will get to see what season 25 is going to look like with an exclusive sneak peek of the BIG BROTHER house, and they just might be able to spot some clues about this summer’s big twist.
