Tom Cruise: Film Was On A ‘Mission’ To Create New Stunts

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

At this point, seven films into the Mission: Impossible series, anyone going into a theater should have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Tom Cruise, who stars in the latest entry, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One says that you’ll see the kinds of action and adventure Mission: Impossible is known for, though the cast and crew continued to push the envelope in terms of creating mind-blowing stunts and images. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak