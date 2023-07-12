Tom Cruise: Film Was On A ‘Mission’ To Create New Stunts

At this point, seven films into the Mission: Impossible series, anyone going into a theater should have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Tom Cruise, who stars in the latest entry, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One says that you’ll see the kinds of action and adventure Mission: Impossible is known for, though the cast and crew continued to push the envelope in terms of creating mind-blowing stunts and images. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing in theaters.