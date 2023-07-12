‘The Hardy Boys’ Season 3 Premiering July 26 On Hulu

When Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) receive mysterious posthumous instructions from their grandmother, they find themselves on the hunt for a third powerful relic – the same one their Great Grandfather was after. However, they aren’t the only ones looking it… so the race is on to stop a power from being unleashed on the world! Nothing is what it seems, as The Hardy Boys and their friends face their most dangerous and unpredictable case yet. The future is coming for our heroes, whether they’re ready or not.
“The Hardy Boys” returns for its third and final season on July 26 on Hulu.