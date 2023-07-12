Nathan Fillion Still Grateful For ‘Firefly’s’ Follow-Up, ‘Serenity’

Whenever you see features about television shows that were cancelled too soon, there’s a good chance that Firefly will be part of the list. Dropped by Fox in 2002 after only 11 of its episodes aired (out of 14 that were filmed), the show had a devoted following that only grew after it was cancelled. Incredibly strong word of mouth, followed by strong DVD sales, resulted in the show being given a chance for a proper farewell: the movie Serenity, which was released in theaters in 2005. Nathan Fillion, who starred in both Firefly and Serenity (and has gone on to even greater fame with Castle and The Rookie) has always had a soft spot in his heart for Firefly, and he told us he was incredibly grateful that he and the other cast members were given one last chance to play their characters in Serenity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)
Firefly is currently streaming on Hulu, and Serenity is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.