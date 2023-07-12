Kate McKinnon: ‘Barbie’s’ Talent Makes It Revolutionary

The Barbie movie may be based on a doll, but it’s no lightweight film. It’s directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, who has one Oscar nomination as a director and two Oscar nominations as a writer. Its stars are both two-time Oscar nominees: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Its large and diverse ensemble cast also includes Emmy Award winners America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, and Rhea Perlman. It’s a movie with some serious credentials, and McKinnon says all of that talent makes for one amazing film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kate McKinnon)