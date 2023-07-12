Kate McKinnon: ‘Barbie’s’ Talent Makes It Revolutionary

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie and KATE MCKINNON as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The Barbie movie may be based on a doll, but it’s no lightweight film. It’s directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, who has one Oscar nomination as a director and two Oscar nominations as a writer. Its stars are both two-time Oscar nominees: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Its large and diverse ensemble cast also includes Emmy Award winners America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, and Rhea Perlman. It’s a movie with some serious credentials, and McKinnon says all of that talent makes for one amazing film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kate McKinnon)

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21.

