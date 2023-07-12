‘Afterparty’ Feels Like One Big Party For Tiffany Haddish

In its first season, The Afterparty gave us a new spin on the whodunit mystery genre, with each episode telling the story of a murder through the eyes of a different character who was involved. The second season follows the same Rashomon-like formula, but with a brand-new murder and a new set of characters. One constant between the two seasons, though, is Tiffany Haddish, who stars as the police detective investigating both cases. She told us she was happy to be back for the second season, because she’s had an amazing time on the show’s set, even when the cameras aren’t rolling.(Click on the media bar below to hear Tiffany Haddish)
The Afterparty is currently streaming on Apple TV+.