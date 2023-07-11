Why Danny DeVito Puts Penguin Toward The Top Of His Wish List

With Hollywood’s superhero movies experiencing “multiverse fever,” we’ve seen all kinds of new appearances from actors who’ve been in decades-old superhero films, including the meeting of all of the on-screen Spider-Men in No Way Home and Michael Keaton’s return as Batman for The Flash. Danny DeVito won rave reviews for his performance as Penguin in 1992’s Batman Returns, and if Keaton can make a comeback as Batman, DeVito says he’d absolutely be open to playing Penguin once again. DeVito once talked to us about the reasons why he considered Penguin to be one of his favorite roles. (Click on the media bar below to hear Danny DeVito)
