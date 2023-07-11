Simon Cowell Sees Plenty Of ‘Talent’ In America’s Future

Even in its 18th season, America’s Got Talent is still a reliably strong spot on NBC’s summer schedule. So, as long as the audience is still interested, how long can America’s Got Talent last? Does America have enough talent to sustain it? Simon Cowell, the show’s creator and one of its judges, thinks about these things a lot, and he told us he believes the show still has a great future ahead of it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)
America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.