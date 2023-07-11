Owen Wilson: A Man Who’d Never Seen The ‘Haunted Mansion’

Disney once again brings one of its most venerable theme park attractions to the big screen, as a new version of Haunted Mansion is set to be released. (It follows 2003’s The Haunted Mansion, which starred Eddie Murphy and, despite its horrible critical reception, has endured as a popular Halloween movie.) Owen Wilson is one of the stars in the new film’s ensemble cast, alongside Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, LaKeith Stanfield, and Jamie Lee Curtis, and Wilson says he signed on for the role having no prior knowledge of what the theme park ride was like. (Click on the media bar below to hear Owen Wilson)