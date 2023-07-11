Larry Hagman Remembered When J.R. Ewing Was The Write Man For America

When the final scene of the third season of Dallas was shown on March 21, 1980, it spawned a frenzy the likes that television still hasn’t seen in the 43 years since then. Because that’s when we saw the character of J.R. Ewing take a couple of bullets, with the episode ending on a double cliffhanger: 1) Did J.R. survive? and 2) Who did it? The “Who Shot J.R.?” controversy enthralled America for the next eight months, until the shooter was revealed. Coincidentally, that long wait happened at the same time the presidential campaign between Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter was going on, and when the mystery was solved, more Americans (83 million) watched the broadcast than voted in the election. When we spoke to the late Larry Hagman, he once told us about how he unwittingly became part of that election.(Click on the media bar below to hear Larry Hagman)