When Cillian Murphy Finally Saw Himself In ‘Oppenheimer,’ He Was Amazed

Cillian Murphy has a long history of working with director Christopher Nolan. Murphy’s character, Scarecrow, was the only villain to appear in all three of the films in Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, and he’s also appeared in Dunkirk and Inception. Now, Murphy is starring as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Nolan’s biographical thriller, Oppenheimer. Because of the unique way Nolan films his movies, Murphy didn’t get to see any of it until it was completely finished. And even though he was there for the filming, Murphy says he was completely in awe of what he was seeing on the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cillian Murphy)