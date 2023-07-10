Jennifer Garner: Discovering Elektra, Better Late Than Never

Here’s a piece of trivia for you: There are two female Marvel superheroes who have starred in their own movies, yet have not appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The very first was Red Sonja, who got a spin-off sequel from Conan the Destroyer way back in 1985. The second was Elektra, who got a spin-off sequel from Daredevil back in 2005. But one of them will be entering the MCU. It’s not Red Sonja — although there is a new Red Sonja movie in the works, it is outside the MCU. It’s Elektra that will be making an appearance in Deadpool 3, due to be released next year. And the new Elektra? Well, it’s the old Elektra — Jennifer Garner will be returning to the role she originated 20 years ago. When she first appeared in Daredevil, she told us that she’d been unaware of the Elektra character prior to making the movie. But, the more she got to know about Elektra, the more she loved her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Garner)