For 30 Years, ‘General Hospital’ Has Treated Maurice Benard Well

Next month, Maurice Benard celebrates his 30th anniversary as a member of the General Hospital cast. Over the three decades he’s played Sonny Corinthos, the character’s storyline has been adapted to match Benard’s own life — the character, like Benard, has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Over the years, Benard has been a strong advocate for mental health issues (he even hosts a podcast on the subject), and he credits General Hospital for being very accommodating and supportive of him along the way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Maurice Benard)
General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC Daytime, and episodes currently stream on Hulu.