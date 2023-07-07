‘Insidious’ Had First-Timer Patrick Wilson Directing Himself

For his debut as a director, Patrick Wilson chose material he knew extremely well: the fifth installment in the Insidious franchise, Insidious: The Red Door. Wilson has starred in all but one of the first four films (Insidious : Chapter 3 was a prequel, with his character portrayed as a young boy), and several of his co-stars have returned for the new film, so it proved to be a comfortable environment for him. Of course, Wilson was pulling double duty, since he was also acting in the film, and he told us that presented some interesting challenges, as well as some interesting opportunities. (Click in the media bar below to hear Patrick Wilson)
Insidious: The Red Door is now playing in theaters.