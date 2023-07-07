Harrison Ford: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Was ‘A Barrel Of Fun’

While Harrison Ford is joined by a couple of familiar faces — Karen Allen and John Rhys-Davies — in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the rest of the cast is new to the Indiana Jones team. The most notable addition is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who gets second billing as Indy’s goddaughter and who instigates his final adventure. Waller-Bridge is best known for her comedy work (she’s won three Emmy Awards for her work on the series Fleabag), and Ford says that was a real plus when it came to working with her on Dial of Destiny. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters.