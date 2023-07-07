Basketball Has Been Stephen Curry’s Greatest Teacher

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Stephen Curry in “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” premiering July 21, 2023 on Apple TV+.

When it comes to NBA basketball, Stephen Curry has already established himself as one of the all-time greats. With four league championships, two MVP crowns, and nine All-Star Game appearances in his first 14 seasons, some would even argue that he’s the best player of his generation.  Curry is now the subject of a new documentary, Stephen Curry: Underrated, that will delve deeper into his life and career. In the film, fans will find out more about what makes Curry tick; when we spoke to him, not surprisingly, he credited basketball for teaching him the most valuable life lessons he’s learned. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen Curry)

 

 

Stephen Curry: Underrated premieres July 21 on Apple TV+.

