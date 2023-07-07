Basketball Has Been Stephen Curry’s Greatest Teacher

When it comes to NBA basketball, Stephen Curry has already established himself as one of the all-time greats. With four league championships, two MVP crowns, and nine All-Star Game appearances in his first 14 seasons, some would even argue that he’s the best player of his generation. Curry is now the subject of a new documentary, Stephen Curry: Underrated, that will delve deeper into his life and career. In the film, fans will find out more about what makes Curry tick; when we spoke to him, not surprisingly, he credited basketball for teaching him the most valuable life lessons he’s learned. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen Curry)