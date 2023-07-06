Olivia Colman On Her ‘Loveliest’ Co-Star, Samuel L. Jackson

If you’re going to bring in a new female lead to work alongside Samuel L. Jackson in a Marvel Cinematic Universe show, it can’t be any ordinary actor — it’s got to be someone with the presence and gravitas to match the intensity of Jackson. That’s why producers turned to the extraordinary Olivia Colman. She’s a three-time Oscar nominee, winning in 2019 for her role in The Favourite, and she’s a four-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee, winning in 2021 for The Crown. (Ironically, both of those wins came from her performances as real-life Queens of England.) Colman had no problem going toe-to-toe with Jackson on the set of Secret Invasion, and when we spoke to her about the experience, she had plenty of complimentary things to say about him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Olivia Colman)
Secret Invasion is currently streaming on Disney+.