Jennifer Garner, ’13 Going On 30,’ And Cloud 9

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

During Jennifer Garner’s hiatus following the second season of her hit TV show Alias, she made a movie that took her career in a totally new direction: For the first time, 13 Going on 30 had Garner playing a lead in a romantic comedy. And the movie’s big “action” scenes were actually some of the film’s most memorable moments, its dance scenes. At the time of the movie’s opening, Garner told us that those were some of her favorite memories from the film, because she’d always been a huge fan of dancing and musicals. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Garner)

 

13 Going on 30 is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD and most digital platforms.

