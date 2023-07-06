How Peter Weir Knew Jim Carry Was His ‘Truman’ Star

After Jim Carrey became a breakout star on the sketch show In Living Color, he had a string of huge theatrical hits in the mid-’90s, including Ace Ventura, Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber. America clearly loved watching Carrey in comedies, but director Peter Weir saw something more in his performances. And it was Weir’s instinct that led to Carrey’s dramatic breakthrough, The Truman Show. The movie became a huge hit, and Carrey’s performance won him both critical acclaim and a Golden Globe award. When the film originally opened, Weir talked us through his thought process in choosing Carrey for the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Weir)