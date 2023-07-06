Hard For Harry Lennix To Say Goodbye To ‘Blacklist’

Harry Lennix is one of the few cast members of The Blacklist to have been a series regular from the very start, along with James Spader and Diego Klattenhoff. Now that the show has wrapped — it will end with a two-hour series finale next week — it’s been a big change for Lennix. After all, prior to The Blacklist his longest-running job had been the two-season, 26-episode run of Dollhouse. But The Blacklist, of course, has run for 10 seasons and ultimately produced 218 episodes. And that longevity, Lennix told us, plays a big part in why he will miss this show differently than any other job he’s had. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harry Lennix)
The Blacklist airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.