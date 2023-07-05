Simon Pegg Loves Reuniting With His ‘Impossible’ Family

Dead Reckoning Part One will be the fifth Mission: Impossible film for veteran actor Simon Pegg. He joined the series for M:I III in 2006 and has appeared in every movie since as IMF field agent Benji Dunn. Although they’ve been infrequent, Pegg says he always enjoys getting the call for another Mission: Impossible movie because, over the years, the core of the cast and crew has become a kind of extended family for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Pegg)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One opens in theaters next Wednesday (7/12)