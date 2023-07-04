While Filming ‘Goodfellas,’ Robert De Niro Went Right To The Source

By making a movie about the mafia, Martin Scorsese was treading into treacherous territory — after all, any film he made would certainly drawn comparisons to Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather films. But Scorsese’s 1990 film Goodfellas was nothing short of a masterpiece, one that film critic Roger Ebert said surpassed The Godfather as the best movie ever made about organized crime. Goodfellas was based on the Nicholas Pileggi novel Wiseguy, and star Robert De Niro, who spoke to us when the film originally opened, told us that both the book and Pileggi himself were incredibly helpful when it came to informing his critically acclaimed performance in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert De Niro)
Goodfellas is currently streaming on Max and is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.