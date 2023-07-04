Jim Parsons Didn’t Know Whether ‘Big Bang’ Would Explode

When The Big Bang Theory premiered on CBS back in September 2007, its success was by no means guaranteed. After all, the show’s original pilot had been rejected outright by all of the networks, and it was only after the pilot had been retooled and rewritten — with only Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki surviving the changes — that the show got its initial order. Spoiler alert: The Big Bang Theory went on to become the top-ranked show in all of television, winning numerous Emmy Awards and cultivating a fan base that is still dedicated to the show, even after it wrapped up following its 12th season. We spoke to Parsons many times during the show’s run He explained in the beginning, he knew he loved the show, but had no idea whether audiences would. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Parsons)