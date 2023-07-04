Jason Alexander, ‘Seinfeld,’ And The Most Pathetic Compliment Ever

Seinfeld’s George Costanza wasn’t exactly the world’s most pleasant individual to be around. He complained a lot. He cheated to win a contest. And, as Jerry Seinfeld pointed out in a Season 8 episode, George was “the bad employee, the bad son, the bad friend, the bad fiancé, the bad dinner guest, the bad credit risk, the bad date, the bad sport, the bad citizen, and the bad tipper.” With all that going for his character, Jason Alexander once told us how surprised he was by the most common reaction he got when he was approached by fans of the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Alexander)