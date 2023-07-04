’80s Bond Timothy Dalton Knows That You Can’t Please Everyone

Every time there’s a changing of the guard in the James Bond franchise, there’s controversy. Who would make the best Bond? How would he compare to Sean Connery or any of the other Bonds we’ve seen? Does he have the right look? The right sound? The right charm? The right fighting skills? That being said, the second-guessing doesn’t end once a choice has been made, either. As the world awaits an announcement as to who will succeed Daniel Craig as Agent 007, we think back to Timothy Dalton, who played Bond in two 1980s films: The Living Daylights and License to Kill. While he was in the role, he told us he understood that the public would always be divided, especially since the James Bond character is such an iconic one. (Click on the media bar below to hear Timothy Dalton)