Why Producer Seth Rogen Wanted To Join The ‘Joy Ride’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Stephanie Hsu as Kat, Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, Ashley Park as Audrey, and Sherry Cola as Lolo in Joy Ride. Photo Credit: Ed Araquel

If you go to see producer Seth Rogen’s new movie, Joy Ride, you won’t find actor Seth Rogen on the screen. He took a strictly behind-the-scenes role on the film, the directorial debut of Crazy Rich Asians writer Adele Lim. But the raunchy humor in the film — which sees a group of Asian-American women embarking on a wild road trip across China — wouldn’t feel out of place in the films Rogen made with his mentor, Judd Apatow. And, as a producer, Rogen says  that was exactly the kind of film he and producing partner Evan Goldberg wanted to make. (Click on the media bar below to hear Seth Rogen)

 

Joy Ride opens in theaters on Friday.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak