Hugh Laurie Never Understood ‘House’ Appeal

There’s never been a shortage of great medical dramas on television, from Marcus Welby to St. Elsewhere to E.R. to Grey’s Anatomy. But, for our money, one of the very best was House. While he had a strong ensemble cast working with him, Hugh Laurie undeniably gave the show its gravitas and its odd charm with his perfect portrayal of eccentric medical genius Dr. Gregory House, a role that earned Laurie seven Primetime Emmy nominations. And while we may be content to give Laurie credit for making the show so much fun to watch, he’s always been a little less generous with himself. We’ve spoken to him many times about the show over the years, and he’s told us he’d been at a total loss in figuring out why people loved the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Laurie)