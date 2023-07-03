For ‘Shawshank,’ Tim Robbins Was Locked In — And Wanted To Be Locked Up

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Tim Robbins is the kind of actor who really wants to inhabit his characters’ lives, and he’s not afraid to suffer for his art. When it came to playing a murderer serving a life sentence in The Shawshank Redemption, he tried to learn more about the role the hard way — by doing some hard time himself. In fact, as he told us at the time the movie opened, Robbins practically begged to be thrown in prison and put into solitary confinement — a request that, fortunately or unfortunately, was denied. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tim Robbins)

 

 The Shawshank Redemption is currently streaming on Prime Video and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

